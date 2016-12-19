Selectmen will discuss Schlumberger leases, in closed meeting

Ridgefield’s selectmen have scheduled an executive session discussion on their on-going efforts to lease two buildings on the town-owned former Schlumberger property.

The Board of Selectmen’s special meeting is at 4:30 Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 in the lower level conference room of town hall.

The meeting is listed as an executive session — freedom of information law allows pending real estate matters to be discussed behind closed doors — followed by a return to public session with a notation “possible vote.” But First Selectman Rudy Marconi said after Monday night’s town meeting that there was no expectation of a vote on any lease Tuesday — it’s a pro-forma wording on the legal notices announcing executive session meetings, which the board has been having regularly to be updated on lease negotiations for the Phillip Johnson building and the Schlumberger auditorium.

Selectmen Steve Zemo and Bob Hebert are a subcommittee negotiating on behalf of the board, and report back to it regularly in executive session.

Marconi said recently that town negotiators want repairs needed in the two buildings to be covered by the parties interested in renting the them — a theatrical group would like the old auditorium, and a New Canaan design firm is looking at the Phillip Johnson Building. As a result leases of considerable length, or the possibility of eventual lease-purchase deals, are being explored, since the investments in repairs would be substantial.

Any lease proposals would go to a public hearing and town meeting.