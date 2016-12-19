Farm lease is approved

Ridgebury sheep farmer Farmer Whitney Freeman got hugs and handshakes from Conservation Commission members Monday night, Dec. 19, after a town meeting of about 20 Ridgefielders unanimously approved a five-year $1-a-year lease with her for 15 acres of the town’s former McKeon property off Old Stagecoach Road.

“Congratulations,” said Conservation Commission Chairman Jim Coyle.

“Thank you,” said Freeman.

“That was a lot of hours,” she said of the effort which dates back to August, to get the lease approved.

With the five-year lease Freeman, who kept sheep goats and llamas there last summer under an agreement with the Conservation Commission, will be able to seek a grant to put in a well on the property.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service does provide grants for farmers to dig wells, but it prerequisite is that the farmer contror=l the land for at least five years — hence the need for the five-year lease. Even with the lease, obtaining the grant is expected to be competitive, Freeman previously told the selectmen and that one reason she’s eager to get her application in

Water has in the past been provided by a neighboring property.

Most of the discussion at the meeting came in the form of questions from Ted Cleveland of Shields Lane. He wondered if there ought to be something to prevent animals from being kept on the site in the winter: Maybe a seasonal should be written into the lease?

“We have put no restriction in,” Cleveland said.

Freeman said that simply as a matter of “good agricultural practice” her animals would spend winter months back at her main property, with its barn — Henny Penny Farm, on Ridgebury Road near the old Congregational church and cemetery.

“From mid November to May 1st, they come home for lambing,” she said.

Chairman Coyle said the Conservation Commission hadn’t felt a need to write restrictions of that sort into the lease.

“We’re not farmers. Whitney is,” he said. “We respect her judgement.”

“I’m looking at a worst case scenario,” Cleveland said. “Somebody’s going to bend the rules, maybe they need a shed.”

Conservation Commission member Snow disarmed that concern.

“We’re restricted by the deed,” she said. “…there cannot be structures on the property.”

When no one else wanted the floor town meeting moderator Ed Tyrrell recognized himself as a speaker in support of the lease, though his remarks referenced a worry some neighbors had voiced at a public hearing on the lease.

“We purchased this some years back as an American farm, and American farms have pigs on them!” Tyrrell said, “I don’t want anyone to think I have anything against pigs.”