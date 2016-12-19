Ralph Sansone, war veteran

Ralph Sansone passed away Saturday December 17th, 2016 while at Maplewood Assisted Living Center in Danbury, CT. Ralph was born on November 30th, 1921 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Antoinette (Volpe) and Benjamin Sansone. Ralph was a proud WWII veteran and NASA engineer.

Ralph is survived by his beloved son Perry Sansone, his wife Rose Ann Sanson (of Ridgefield), as well as his 3 grandchildren Caroline Sansone (of Savannah, GA), Benjamin Sansone (of Stamford, CT), and Allison Sansone (of Providence, RI)

Services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice & Home Care of Danbury (30 Milestone Rd, Danbury CT 06810) in Ralph’s honor.

