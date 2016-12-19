The Ridgefield Press

HAN Connecticut News Brief, Dec. 19

By Kate Czaplinski on December 19, 2016

The HAN Network Crew is on the road for the Winter FCIAC Tour, but keeping you up to date with a quick Coffee Break News Update, including the latest local headlines. Watch below:

Below are the headlines we are following on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016:

A Stratford man is facing numerous gun charges after police said he was in possession of a stolen handgun.

A suspect with an extensive criminal history has been charged in connection with a sexual assault and robbery on Saturday night in Fairfield.

Darien Police are investigating a bar fight reported at Chez Ernie’s, 7 Tokeneke Road, on Dec. 18. Officers spoke to two victims at the scene, one of whom had been struck in the face with a glass and another who had been punched in the face while attempting to intervene.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced today that Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center’s medical marijuana research program has been approved by the state.

Stacey Lyons, a Bridgeport police sergeant arrested by Trumbull police just hours after she was featured on a live-action A&E Network police show, has had her charges dismissed after completing a family violence counseling program.

Fairfield Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a request for assistance from the resident at 130 Robert Lane who reported that his dog, was stuck on the ice.

At a time that is likely the busiest of the year for the U.S. Post Office, one Darien postal worker went out of his way for a family waiting for some news.

