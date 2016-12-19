The Ridgefield Press

Nonprofit seeks holiday volunteer stories

By HAN Network on December 19, 2016 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Fairfield County non-profit, Volunteer Square, launched a new campaign in late November to collect stories from the community about holiday volunteer traditions. The campaign, now in its fourth week, has been extended until Dec. 31.

Currently, 26 share stories from volunteers across the Northeast are live on their website, VolunteerSquare.com. 26 stories = 26 volunteer hours for the Volunteer Square team to fulfill in 2017. In the final weeks of the campaign, the VS team is challenging the community to help double the number of hours by sharing a holiday volunteer tradition on their website. For every story submitted to Share ONE, Give ONE, the Volunteer Square team will pay it forward by giving one hour of service to a nonprofit in need. All hours will be completed after Jan. 1, 2017.

Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. To submit a story, visit VolunteerSquare.com or post on the Volunteer Square Facebook page. Photos are encouraged.

For more information about this campaign or other ways to get involved in the community, visit VolunteerSquare.com.

volunteersquareholidaystories

Related posts:

  1. Nonprofit seeks stories about holiday volunteer traditions

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News Brief, Dec. 19
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress