Nonprofit seeks holiday volunteer stories

Fairfield County non-profit, Volunteer Square, launched a new campaign in late November to collect stories from the community about holiday volunteer traditions. The campaign, now in its fourth week, has been extended until Dec. 31.

Currently, 26 share stories from volunteers across the Northeast are live on their website, VolunteerSquare.com. 26 stories = 26 volunteer hours for the Volunteer Square team to fulfill in 2017. In the final weeks of the campaign, the VS team is challenging the community to help double the number of hours by sharing a holiday volunteer tradition on their website. For every story submitted to Share ONE, Give ONE, the Volunteer Square team will pay it forward by giving one hour of service to a nonprofit in need. All hours will be completed after Jan. 1, 2017.

Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. To submit a story, visit VolunteerSquare.com or post on the Volunteer Square Facebook page. Photos are encouraged.

For more information about this campaign or other ways to get involved in the community, visit VolunteerSquare.com.