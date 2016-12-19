Ridgefield opens with 2-1 overtime win over Fairfield Prep

Special teams and Sean Keegans.

Those were the main reasons why the Ridgefield High boys hockey team was able to open the season with a road victory over the state’s top-ranked squad.

Jack McGeary’s goal on a power-play in overtime was the game-winner as the Tigers defeated Fairfield Prep, 2-1, on Sunday night at the Wonderland of Ice in Bridgeport. Prep, which lost to Darien in the Division I state finals last season, entered the contest ranked first in several state polls, including Hockey Night in Boston’s annual pre-season top 10.

“Both teams played with intensity, and both teams had chances,” said Ridgefield head coach Shaun Gallagher. “It was a game that could have gone either way.”

Keegans, a second-team All-State choice as a junior last season, was spectacular in goal for the Tigers, stopping 38 shots. “Sean played great,” said Gallagher. “He had at least three giant saves.”

Ridgefield went ahead 1-0 early in the first period. Defenseman Harrison Chuma backhanded the puck into the air and center Landon Byers settled it and scored.

“It was a nice athletic goal,” said Gallagher. “Landon caught the puck, put it down, and scored — all in one smooth motion.”

Although the Tigers didn’t score in the second period, their penalty-kill unit came up big.

“We killed six minutes of power-plays, which was huge,” said Gallagher. “That’s an accomplishment against a team as good as Prep. In other years they have capitalized when we took penalties.”

Keegans and the Ridgefield defense kept the Jesuits scoreless until late in the game, when Skyler Celotto scored off a scramble in front of the Tigers’ net.

“Prep had the puck in our zone for extended minutes throughout the game, but our defensemen did a good job of shutting down the middle; a lot of their shots came from the outside,” said Gallagher. “Harrison Chuma, Jack McGeary and Jonas Chang led the defense, and Ty Fujitani skated great in the third period. Andrew Tregurtha and Liam Galloway also played well, so we got a good effort from all six defensemen.”

On a power-play in overtime, Jeff Pracella sent a pass to McGeary, who skated out from behind the net and beat the Prep goalie with a low shot from a tight angle, leading to an on-ice celebration from the Ridgefield players and an off-ice celebration from a group of fans directly behind them.

“Any time you beat Prep it’s a big victory,” said Gallagher. “This is a real nice start to our season.”

Notes: Chuma (two) and Pracella had assists for the Tigers.

Ridgefield is now undefeated (2-0-1) in its past three games against the Jesuits, who have won seven Division I state titles in the past 13 years.

Prep outshot the Tigers, 39-24.