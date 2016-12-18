Karen A. Lawaetz, VNA nurse

Karen A. Lawaetz, a former longtime Ridgefielder and nurse, died Dec. 17 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center in Plattsburgh, N.Y. She was 91.

Born Jan. 13, 1925, in Hicksville, N.Y., she was the daughter of Tage and Juno Castenschiold of Denmark.

She and her husband, Eric, moved to Ridgefield in the 1940s. She was a night nurse for the Pierrepont family and a nurse with the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association for many years.

She and her husband lived at a home on Route 7, Apple Hill Garden, on property since taken by the state for Super 7. They moved from Ridgefield to Westport, N.Y. some time after the state took their property.

Survivors include her “daughters in belief” Amy Hayes on Indianapolis, Ind., Ina Friderichsen of Denmark, and Margaret Nash of Bellingham, Wash.