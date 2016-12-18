After more than two weeks on the road, our crew returns to the studio for a Christmas-shortened week of live Connecticut news, sports and more. While the FCIAC Tour will keep us on the road one more day, everyone will be back in the Shelton studio on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Before we turn off the lights for a four-day Christmas weekend, we’ll have Coffee Break, Nutmeg Sports, The Drive, CT Pulse, Yankee Fisherman, and live Connecticut sports this week. Check out our plans below for the week of Monday, Dec. 19:

Live Connecticut Sports: After boys ice hockey kicked off our live winter sports season, two girls’ sports make their 2016-17 HAN Network debut before we break for Christmas.

Girls Basketball: Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield, Tuesday, 4 PM

Girls Ice Hockey: Greenwich at Stamford-Westhill-Staples, Thursday, 6:50 PM

Next week: Join us next week as boys basketball debuts with a holiday tournament doubleheader and Darien and New Canaan bring their longtime rivalry to the ice. View the complete broadcast schedule here.

FCIAC Tour: Our trip throughout Fairfield County — to all 17 Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference schools — ends on Monday afternoon in New Canaan. Frank Granito, who has already conducted 138 FCIAC Tour interviews this season, will meet the Rams’ winter leaders. You can watch all the FCIAC Tour interviews here.

HAN On Demand: Connecticut boys ice hockey kicked its season off with a doubleheader on HAN Network this past Saturday. You can watch New Canaan vs. Notre Dame-West Haven here and Darien vs. Hamden here.

News and more

HAN News: Kate Czaplinski brings us one more Coffee Break News Brief from the road this week as we make the final FCIAC Tour stop of the winter on Monday. Kate and everyone else will be back in the studio on Tuesday. 11 AM

Kate will bring you the latest headlines Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, at 11 a.m. on Coffee Break. Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his history report.

HAN Studio Programs: Most of our regular shows are back after the FCIAC Tour. Kate Czaplinski brings us one more Coffee Break News Brief from the road as we make the final FCIAC Tour stop of the winter on Monday. Kate and everyone else will be back in the studio on Tuesday.

Coffee Break: Kate will bring you the latest headlines late mornings on Coffee Break. Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his history report. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 AM

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Tuesday-Thursday, 2 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. A&L is off until 2017

Next week

The HAN Network studios will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 30. But we’ll have news and live sports on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in-between. Check out our broadcast schedule here.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start, the live streams of our studio shows usually begin two to five minutes before the show is scheduled to begin. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

