Live: New Canaan vs. Notre Dame-West Haven boys ice hockey

It’s Opening Day for Connecticut boys high school hockey and HAN Network has a doubleheader featuring four of the Top 10 teams in the state.

In the first game, No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven takes on No. 6 New Canaan at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Darien Ice House. You can watch the game live (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app:

The second game features No. 4 Hamden vs. No. 7 Darien, which you can watch at this link. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. on the same ice.

New Canaan was 10-10 during the regular season last year, but lost two playoff games and finished 10-12 overall. Notre Dame, meanwhile, was 15-7-1 and reached the CIAC Division I semifinals. The two teams also met on opening day last year, with the Knights winning, 4-2, at Bennett Rink in West Haven. Read more about the matchup in Dave Stewart’s preview for FCIAC.net.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.