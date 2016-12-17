Watch: 2016-17 St. Joseph winter sports previews

Watch interviews with St. Joseph High School’s 2016-17 winter sports captains, who joined us on the HAN Network’s Winter FCIAC Tour.

As we’ve done for the before each season since fall 2015, the HAN Network loaded up the HAN Cruiser and set out to visit all 17 schools in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference. Our 15th stop on the eighth day was at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull on Thursday, Dec. 12.

HAN Network sports director Frank Granito talked with the Cadets' basketball, hockey, swimming, track and field, wrestling, cheerleading and dance captains.

St. Joseph Boys Basketball captains: Omar Telfer, Jack Moulder, Alec Pelletier and Camren Menefee

St. Joseph Girls Basketball captains: Lauren Haverl, Megan Robertson, Alyssa Zito and Ashley Lynch

St. Joseph Boys Indoor Track & Field captains: Kyle Leite, Ryan Haack, Will Whitlock, Jorge Eckardt, R.H. Clark and Coach Chris Blackwell

St. Joseph Girls Indoor Track & Field captains: Lydia Seyer, Arianna Morton, Sophia Jagoe-Seidl and Liz Holmes

St. Joseph Boys Ice Hockey captains: Andrew Van Etten, Will Foldesi and Coach Eddy LeMaire

St. Joseph Bowling captain: Sal Orosz and Coach Jean Lee

St. Joseph Cheerleading captains: Claire Butler and Kate O’Dea

This winter on HAN

The HAN Network’s winter sports season kicks off with a boys ice hockey doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the newly minted Darien Ice House. Watch defending state champion Darien take on Hamden after New Canaan plays Notre Dame-West Haven. Coverage that Saturday begins at 3:40 p.m. on HAN.Network.

You can check out the rest of the schedule, which will include ice hockey, basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and the FCIAC cheerleading championships, here (as we fill it up). We’ll be adding more games in January based on the best matchups in the league.

