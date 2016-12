Ridgefield Guild of Artists hopes to open its Festive Home doors at 2 p.m. today, Saturday, December 17. They say they still have plenty of holiday gift items and art and ask that those interested in attending call before venturing out 203-438-8863.

The Ridgefield Library announced earlier this morning that it will be closed for the day but plans to open Sunday at 1 p.m.

About 4.5 inches had fallen as of 9:30. Roads are slippery and there have been a few accidents.