Kazimer E. Tarnowski, 93, of Ridgefield, loving husband of Mrs. Gertrude (Tarasewicz) Tarnowski, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2016.

Mr. Tarnowski was born on November 1, 1923 in Sheatown, PA; a son of the late Walter and Antonia (Polniaszek) Tarnowski.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during World War II.

A retired Chemical Operator from the GAF Corporation, Mr. Tarnowski had previously lived in Linden, NJ where he attended St. Elizabeth Church and was a member of the Holy Name Society and an usher.

In the 9 years he resided in Ridgefield since relocating from New Jersey, Mr. Tarnowski was a member of St. Mary Church. He enjoyed playing cards, watching the New York Yankees, gardening and vacationing at the Jersey shore.

Mr. Tarnowski is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gertrude and their daughter, Joan Stefura and her husband, John of Ridgefield. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Aaron and his wife, Jolene, Paul and Kevin as well as 2 great grandchildren; Payton and Aubrey. In addition, Mr. Tarnowski is survived by a brother, Thomas Tarnowski and a sister, Dorothy Tarnowski.

Mr. Tarnowski was also predeceased by a daughter, Carol.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 1:15 PM at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will take place in St. Gertrude Cemetery; Colonia, NJ.

Friends will be received on Monday, December 19, 2016 from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Resident Council at Filosa Nursing Home: 13 Hakim Street; Danbury, CT 06810.