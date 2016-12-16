Girls hoop: Ridgefield routs Rams for third win this week

The Ridgefield High girls basketball team scored just two points in the final quarter of Friday night’s game at New Canaan.

And the Tigers still won by 20.

Unable to operate cohesively against Ridgefield’s defensive pressure, New Canaan was held to 15 points through three quarters. By that time the Tigers had 45, giving the visitors a 30-point lead going into the final eight minutes.

Ridgefield then turned down the heat, gliding to a 47-27 victory and improving its record to 3-0 this season.

“We played really good transition defense,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo, whose team swept its three season-opening games this week. “Great job getting back. Lot of hustle.”

The Tigers were ahead, 16-6, after one quarter and extended their lead to 35-10 at halftime by outscoring New Canaan, 19-4, in the second period.

Ridgefield further widened its lead, to 45-15, through three quarters.

Meaghan O’Hara had a game-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Tigers. Grace Goodwin added eight points, while Elizabeth Middlebrook and Julia Middlebrook each scored six points and Caroline Curnal and Claire Middlebrook chipped in five points apiece.

Elizabeth Middlebrook and Curnal both had five rebounds, and Julia Middlebook contributed three assists.

Campbell Armstrong led New Canaan with 10 points.

“We played hard and put in our young players late in the game,” said DiMarzo. “Overall, it was a great team win.”

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.