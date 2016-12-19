Town meeting tonight considers Ridgebury farm lease

A sheep farmer’s proposed lease of 15 acres of town-owned land at the former McKeon property in Ridgebury, between Old Stagecoach and Ridgebury roads, will be discussed and voted upon by a town meeting Monday night, Dec. 19, starting at 7:30 in town hall.

The selectmen proposed to give the farmer, Whitney Freeman of Henny Penny Farm in Ridgebury, a five-year $1-a-year lease in order to pursue a grant form the U.S. Department of Agriculture to finance the drilling of a well on the site. The Conservation Commission, which oversees the land as town open space, supports the plan and has agreed to help finance the well, if needed.

The federal grants are available to farmers, not towns, but the farmer needs to have control of the land in order to apply for the lease — hence the lease allowing Freeman to seek a grant to put a well on town land.

Documents on the proposed lease are available for public inspection in the Office of the First Selectman and the Town Clerk and on the Town website.