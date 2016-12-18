No bridge work on 35, week before Christmas

A brief announcement from the state Department of Transportation on Friday confirmed that work will be suspended at the Route 35 bridge project, by the Fox Hill condominiums, for the entire week before Christmas.

“No construction activity is planned for th eweek of Dec. 19th to Dec. 23rd,” Ryan Wodjenski of the state DOT said in an email Friday to town officials

The suspension of work was announced in early December, after Main Street jeweler and landlord Wayne Addessi led a lobbying campaign for a holiday shopping halt to the bridge job. The construction creates long lines of “alternating one-way traffic” in the middle of the day. Work doesn’t go on during the morning and evening commuter rush hours, when the highway is so overloaded with traffic that just the normal stop lights at intersections create long lines of cars.

The suspension of construction, as originally announced, is expected to last past new year’s.