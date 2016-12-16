Mae C. Healy, 88, of Redding, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2016. She was the loving wife of Dr. Harold E. Healy.

Mae was born on September 24, 1928 in Tarrytown, NY; a daughter of the late James and Mae (Jacob) Clarkson. She graduated from Central Connecticut State College and began teaching in Madison, CT. Mae spent the majority of her teaching career as a Kindergarten teacher in the Ridgefield Public School System. She was a resident of Ridgefield for 53 years. Mae loved spending summers with family in their second home on Cape Cod. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield and was involved in fundraising for Regional Hospice.

Mae is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hal Healy and their children: Lauren Healy of Wilmington, MA; Scott Healy and his wife Anne, of Sudbury, MA and Jane Stafford and her husband Scott, of Wakefield, RI. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Brittany, Ryan, Morgan and Tyler.

In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Mae is survived by a sister, Jean Rusch of Orleans, MA and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private and at the request of the family; there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare: 30 Milestone Road; Danbury, CT 06810.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.