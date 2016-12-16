The Ridgefield Press

Winter weather advisory in effect for area

By Susan Shultz on December 16, 2016 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

screen-shot-2016-12-16-at-11-28-39-amA winter weather advisory for snow and ice is in effect for Fairfield County and the tristate area from midnight Friday until Saturday at 1 p.m.
Snow accumulations of two to four inches are possible. Detailed forecast is below.
Friday has a high near with wind chill values between 15 and 20. Friday night it is expected to have snow, mainly after midnight. Temperature  will rise to 30 by 5 a.m. Chance of snow precipitation is 80%.
Saturday, snow is possible before 10 a.m, then rain. The high temperature will be near 44 degrees.  Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Saturday night there’s a chance of drizzle or light rain before 3 a.m. and rain likely after 3 a.m. Temperature will rise to about 49 degrees by 5 a.m.
Sunday, rain is predicted. Temperature rising to near 54 by noon, then falling to around 47 degrees during the remainder of the day.




