Green Maid Organics, Pure Bar leave town

Two businesses at the former Finch building at 426 Main Street — Green Maid Organics and Pure Bar — have closed shop.

Wing Biddle of Urstadt Biddle, which purchased the foreclosed property formerly owned by Barry Finch for $1,730,000 on Dec. 8, said that neither tenant was paying rent for the space and surrendered their stores this week.

Green Maid Organics opened in May 2015 and Pure Bar opened in October 2014.

“We’re looking for an ideal tenant for that space,” said Biddle, president of Urstadt Biddle Properties LLC, which owns adjacent buildings that house Tazza Cafe, Books on the Common, 850 Degrees, Subway and Bailey’s Backyard, among other Ridgefield properties.

“The new tenant could combine them,” he said. “They were split by Barry Finch but the goal is to find a retail tenant who could convert the space. The challenge is that it’s up a few steps with no ramp.”

Biddle said that he was currently in negotiations with two potential tenants who would be using the space for “food use.” Both would combine the two storefronts and make the inside business a U-shape by knocking down an interior wall, the property owner said.

As for the building’s other notable vacancy — the space that 50 Coins formerly occupied, Biddle said that he was targeting another restaurant and has shown the space to a couple of prospective buyers.

“There’s no lease yet,” he said.

Currently, the building has only one commercial occupant — ReserveBar, an online wine and liquor retailer.

In addition to the Main Street storefront, Biddle said he’s looking to fill a second-floor office space in the front of the building and a one-bedroom apartment in the back of the building.

Biddle said for anybody interested in leasing the building should contact leasing agent Ryan Mitchell at 203-863-8200.

“We’re trying to fill this thing up as quickly as we can,” he said.