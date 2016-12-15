John Zalewski, 86 died on December 14, 2016 at Laurel Ridge Home Care Center in Ridgefield, CT. John was born in Glenville, CT where he made his home for over 70 years, working in his own home improvement business. John was the son of Mary (Wisniewski) and Kasmir Zalewski. He was predeceased by his wife, Lois (Gessner) Zalewski, his sisters Edith Drenski and Sophia Zygmont, and his brother Joseph Zalewski and his step-daughter Martha Thime. He is survived by his daughter Christine Hruska of Ridgefield and step-daughter Patricia Thime of Claremont, NH, grandchildren Joshua Thime, John Sellery, Christopher Sellery and Luke Hruska.

John was a master craftsman, an avid golfer and a champion bowler. John was a long time member of the Polish Club in Glenville and a volunteer fireman for the Glenville Fire Department. He loved his New Hampshire house on Rand Pond and the life he lived when up there. John had more friends than most and loved nothing more than sharing a story and a pint with them. He touched the lives of many and will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Kids in Crisis (http://www.kidsincrisis.org/index.php?option=com_rsform&formId=12).

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd #3, Greenwich, CT. Burial will be Private. To leave an online condolence please visit www.castiglionefh.com