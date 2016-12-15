Boys hoop preview: Shooting, defense keys for Tigers

When Matt Saporito, Chase Levesque and Matthew Bartolucci graduated last June, the Ridgefield High boys basketball team lost more than 19 feet of height. The Tigers also lost most of their interior scoring and rebounding from last year’s 13-11 squad, which reached the conference and state quarterfinals.

“We’re small this year,” said head coach Andrew McClellan. “Outside of a few players we have mostly guards.”

But that doesn’t mean the Tigers are necessarily headed for a tumble.

“We have better shooting and ball-handling,” said McClellan. “And we’re a little deeper than we have been in the past.”

Ridgefield’s go-to player should be 6’3” senior shooting guard Chris Longo, who just rejoined the team this week after starring as a wide receiver for the RHS football team on its run to the state finals.

“It might take him some time to get his shot back,” said McClellan about Longo, an All-FCIAC second-team selection last season who can be lethal from three-point range. “But he is such a good athlete that he will contribute right away in other areas. He’s a well-rounded player who will be our barometer this season.”

The Tigers’ other primary scorer could be 6’5” junior forward Brenden McNamara, a key performer off the bench in 2015-16. “He can make the three [pointer], slash and post up,” said McClellan about McNamara. “Brenden’s also a hard worker; he is constantly looking for ways to get better.”

Senior Zach Esemplare returns at point guard, giving Ridgefield an experienced floor general. “He’s an old-school point guard,” said McClellan. “He’s a pass-first player who has great vision on the court.”

Rounding out the starting lineup are 6’0” senior guard Joe Newborn and 6’7” senior center Nick Laudati, both of whom played regularly last season. “Joe is our defensive stopper and also our quickest player; he can slash and get to the hoop,” said McClellan. “Nick can be a difference maker for us when he’s playing well. And even if he is not scoring, he can be a disruptive force on the defensive end.”

Among the top reserves are 6’1” junior guard Alex Price and 5’9” sophomore guard James St. Pierre, who both contributed last season. “They are both good shooters,” said McClellan. “I think they can give us some good scoring off the bench.”

Ridgefield’s varsity roster also includes junior small forward Michael Aaron and junior point guard Ryan Malley, as well as two new additions: freshman combo guard Luke McGarrity and senior forward Connor Looney, an All-State golfer who will play at the Division I level.

“It’s rare for us to have a freshman on varsity, but Luke is a skilled player. He can play at either point guard or shooting guard,” said McClellan. “Connor played basketball as a freshman but focused on golf the past two years. “He’s a good enough athlete that I think he can help us.”

Notes: Longo, Esemplare and Newborn are the team’s captains.

Ridgefield lost to Trumbull, 51-46, in double overtime in the FCIAC quarterfinals and to eventual state champion Hillhouse in the Class LL quarterfinals last season. Seeded 22nd in Class LL, the Tigers beat 11th-seed Xavier and sixth-seed Trumbull to advance to the quarterfinals.

Ridgefield opens the season Monday (Dec. 19) with a non-conference road game at 7 p.m. against Bassick in Bridgeport. The Tigers’ first home game is not until Jan. 2 against Joel Barlow.