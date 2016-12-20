Spending cap could be ‘devastating’ officials say

It’ll be hard, tough — “devastating,” a couple of school officials called it — but the state’s 2.5% cap on municipal spending increases is a limit officials at Tuesday night’s tri-board meeting said Ridgefield should stay under. And that’ll help keep taxes down.

“When we discussed that spending cap, there was agreement on the board: We will meet that cap, because it affects income to the town,” school board Chairwoman Frances Walton told the gathering of selectmen, school board and finance board members.

The state legislature may back off from the 2.5% cap, adopted two years ago for the coming 2017-18 budget year, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. But the town can’t count on that.

“We don’t know where it’s going to go, and we’re going to have to live with it,” Marconi said.

So, lower taxes.

“If we come in at the 2.5% on spending — we think we will be — we think the mill rate will be around 1.8%,” finance board Chairman Dave Ulmer said after the meeting.

The town will be in a position to use a hefty chunk of its more than $13-million surplus fund balance to reduce the spending increase.

Finance board policy calls for the fund balance to be 8% to 9% of the budget, which is $139 million. With prior-year revenues boosted by this year’s tax sale, the finance board expects a good sum to moderate the increase.

But lower taxes won’t help with the state-imposed 2.5% cap, which is based on spending — although it excludes certain categories: special education, debt service, and expenses from court orders or arbitration awards.

Calculations Superintendent Karen Baldwin gave the school board show that taking this year’s $139-million town and school budget, and backing out $10.5 million in special education costs and $12 million in debt service, yields a figure of $116,424,00 from which to project the 2.5% — allowing Ridgefield’s budget to increase $2,911,000.

For perspective, the budget went from $134,968,000 in 2015-16 to $139,013,000 in 2016-17 — an increase of $4,046,000. To keep under the 2.5% cap, next year’s spending increase will have to be $1 million less than this year’s.

So town and school officials expect a wrenching budget season, with tough decisions like possibly closing one of the six elementary schools, reconfiguring the middle schools on the agenda. (See other story.)

“The board last night was very clear: The possibility of closing a school has to be examined,” Dr. Baldwin told the tri-board meeting.

“Teacher salaries and benefits currently make up around 80% of our budget,” Baldwin had told the school board Monday, adding that salaries alone are projected to rise $2 million in the 2017-18 budget. “This cap would place a severe limitation on us,” she said.

Finance board member Marty Heiser wasn’t impressed.

“I don’t think you have a ‘contractual obligation’ problem,” he told Baldwin. “You have a ‘too many people’ problem.”

Heiser said enrollment had dropped sifnificantly since 2005 — a decline of 569 from 5,541 in 2005-06 to 4,972 in 2016-17 — while total school staffing had increased by “61 educators, consultants, paras, etc.”

“You’re teaching substantially fewer enrollment with an ever-increasing head count,” he said. “It increased this year by 11.”

The 2.5% spending cap, as well as Heiser’s call for the moderated education spending and an effort to close a school, got support from the only citizen who spoke in the public comment period, veteran spending critic Ed Tyrrell.

“I want to encourage all three boards to do nothing to challenge the new municipal spending cap of 2.5%,” Tyrrell said. “If Ridgefield cannot live within a 2.5% spending increase, when inflation has been at 2% or lower for years, then someone is doing something wrong. …

“The spending cap will not decimate the school,” Tyrrell said. “Every year, the schools are educating fewer and fewer students, and will be doing so for years and years to come.”

The town faces reductions of 50 cents in municipal revenue sharing for every dollar it exceeds the 2.5% cap. But the town’s maximum exposure for punishment under the 2.5% cap is about $500,000, since that’s all the town gets from the state’s municipal revenue-sharing pool.

“If we’re over $1 million, the whole $500,000 disappears,” finance board Chairman Dave Ulmer said.

“The bad news is we don’t get anything,” Marconi said. “The good news is, they can’t take a whole lot away.”

However, the state may reduce other revenue to the town, unrelated to the 2.5% cap, simply as part of its own economizing.

Marconi said the town should expect a decline in other state revenues. This year there’s about $3 million in “intergovernmental” revenue, the biggest chunk some $2 million in the Educational Cost Sharing grant. Any or all of it might be cut.

“The 800-pound gorilla in the room is the state,” Marconi said. “We just don’t know what kind of hand we’ll be dealt.”

School board member Doug Silver asked the town-side officials for support with a possible school closing and other tough decisions.

“A lot of the stuff you’re talking about is stuff that’s not going to be popular,” he said.

“We’re discussing longer bus routes. We’re talking about reconfiguring middle schools.

“This year’s going to be hard,” he said. “We need your help. There’s going to be a lot of drama based on scenarios we’re discussing.”