Work on power lines, fewer outages

It’s been half a decade since people in Ridgefield, around Connecticut, and throughout the Northeast were hit with 2011’s one-two weather punch of Hurricane Irene in late August and then the “snowtober” wallop of Storm Alfred — both downing power lines, causing outages so widespread that many Ridgefielders were left without power for a week or more even as workers came from utilities all over the country to help out.

Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, and Connecticut also declared disaster areas after storm damage from Feb. 8-12, 2013, and Jan. 26-29, 2015.

Going back to the two memorable storms of 2011, Irene and Alfred, electrical workers in their bucket trucks and tree-trimming crews have been a regular sight in town and around the region — and not just when there’s a problem. The utility company Eversource undertook a major initiative to make its electricity delivery infrastructure — power lines, utility poles, transformers, switches — less vulnerable to extreme weather.

“We learned a lot from those storms,” said Mitch Gross of Eversource’s media relations office.

“We’re always working on the system. There’s always upgrades going on. There’s always tree trimming going on.

“We’ve been busy in Ridgefield. We’ve been busy everywhere.”

For Eversource, “everywhere” means Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire — the utility serves some 3.6 million customers in the three states. It provides electricity to an area of 13,000 square miles, with 500 municipalities — including 149 of Connecticut’s 169 towns — in those three states.

According to the company, “the frequency of outages across Eversource’s service area has decreased by 18% and the amount of time it takes to restore power has decreased by 26%” between 2012 and 2015.

The utility’s Connecticut office follows “months between interruptions” of electrical service: “How often a theoretical customer in Connecticut Eversource territory has an outage,” Gross said. “In 2012, it was once every 14 months. In 2015, once every 17.6 months. So things are getting better.”

The department didn’t have statistics, but fire Chief Kevin Tappe said his perception is that problems are less frequent.

“We seem to have fewer ‘power line down’ calls in the past couple of years,” he said. “They trimmed all those trees back.”

Outages can have a variety of causes, from tree limbs to small animals getting into transformers.

“We don’t get called until there’s actually power lines down on the road,” Tappe said. “But the feeling is, it’s been a lot less than it used to be.”

Gross also had figures for the “average time taken to restore power for a customer who’s experienced an outage. In 2012, 125 minutes. In 2015, it was 110 minutes,” he said.

The severity and frequency of bad weather is a factor in these figures, of course.

But the company believes all the work it’s been doing — literally “hundreds of millions of dollars worth of work,” according to Gross — has played a large part in the improving numbers.

The company’s initiative to “strengthen our energy system” in Connecticut really got off the ground in 2013, according to Gross.

“Since then, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars across the 149 towns and cities we serve,” he said, including installing ‘smart switches’ — technology that quickly reroutes energy around a problem area.

“Ridgefield is on the schedule for a smart switch installation in 2017,” Gross said.

“The bulk of the work to improve energy system reliability in Ridgefield was done in 2014,” Gross said. “We invested more than $2.5 million in Ridgefield at that time — tree trimming along nearly 30 miles of town roads, installing nearly 150 stronger utility poles, and adding lightning arresters to protect equipment from lightning strikes.

“Since then, tree trimming has been done regularly,” he said.

During a single week in early December this year, more than 200 locations around the state — including three Ridgefield roads — Nod Road, Florida Hill Road and Still Road — were scheduled by Eversource for tree-trimming work, according to Gross.