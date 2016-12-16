Economic and parking job fails to win board’s support

No. The page-long job description didn’t do it. Nor the enumerated “essential duties and responsibilities.” The prioritized list of “specific tasks assigned to Ridgefield Economic Development Administrator” didn’t convince the selectmen.

Arguments from Economic Development Commission members and the Parking Authority chairman couldn’t pry open the municipal wallet for a $20,000, half-year consulting gig to share economic development and parking director duties.

But First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he’ll try again.

“I would like to bring it back,” Marconi said Monday, Dec. 12, five days after the Board of Selectmen had, for a second time in a month, passed on hiring a combined “economic development/parking director” as recommended by the consultants who studied the town’s retail and parking issues for two years.

“I recognize the Board of Selectmen’s concerns, and the availability of any funding. But after an investment to do two studies — about $25,000 total — to review both situations, it is time now that we commit to working on a solution.”

The selectmen worried about working outside the town’s budget process.

“It’s a budget issue,” said Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark. “I think it’s unfair to the other departments. It’s not an emergency — it’s not like we have to buy salt to put on the roads.”

The job was originally envisioned as promoting economic development and overseeing parking.

There would be zoned parking with areas designated for workers, and streamlined enforcement with a computerized license plate reader replacing the chalk mark-on-tires method. But additional parking hasn’t been created, no computerized equipment has been purchased.

“What is this person going to do?” asked Selectman Steve Zemo. “What are they going to do with the problem if we can’t tell this person to park somewhere else?”

“There are some merchants who don’t even want to see enforcement,” Kozlark added.

The consensus was that the initial focus should be economic development, since there are parking questions that need to be resolved before someone is asked to manage it.

“If you’re going to hire someone, I think they need to concentrate on the business end, and then we need to see what we can do with the parking,” said Parking Commission Chairman Dick Moccia. “Parking is an important element, but I don’t know how that one person on a part-time basis is going to be able to do both.”

The economic development director duties include being a “single point of contract” for new businesses and economic development questions, pursuing “a targeted list of new strategic businesses” that would fit well in town, working with landlords to attract them, and helping business owners through the town’s daunting permit process.

“The business community is really the heartbeat that supports this town,” Economic Development Commission Chairman Arnold Light said.

Marconi said he’ll bring the question back “sometime in January” and try to convince the selectmen.

“I don’t think their minds are closed to this,” he said. “It’s just that these are difficult economic times.”