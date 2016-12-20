To close or redistrict — school board consider options

Moving the sixth grade into the elementary schools and repurposing Scotts Ridge Middle School as a regional private school that could potentially generate revenue for the district, or redistricting the six elementary schools evenly and converting Scotts Ridge to serve only Ridgefield sixth graders — could either of these proposals be the silver bullet the Board of Education has been seeking to solve the town’s declining enrollment problem?

Superintendent Karen Baldwin posed those two new options at the board’s meeting Monday, and consultant Mike Zuba is expected to examine them and report back at the board’s next meeting, Jan. 9.

Under both scenarios, East Ridge Middle School would house all seventh and eighth graders. If Scotts Ridge were to become a private school and the elementary schools were to fit a K-6 configuration, as in the first option, then East Ridge would be the town’s lone middle school.

Redistricting, in the second option presented Monday night, could affect more than the previously proposed 73 students at Barlow Mountain Elementary School and Ridgebury Elementary School.

At its previous meeting, on Nov. 28, Zuba presented the board seven options — a list Dr. Baldwin has reduced to three:

Align the two middle schools to fit the district’s current elementary school boundaries and create an even “three and three” split, with Scotland, Barlow Mountain, and Ridgebury students going to Scotts Ridge, and Branchville, Farmingville, and Veterans Park students going to East Ridge.

Align the middle schools, create an even split, and balance elementary enrollment through “pocket redistricting” that would shift 25 Barlow Mountain students to Ridgebury and 48 Scotland students to Barlow Mountain.

Pull fifth grade out of the elementary schools and convert the middle schools to fit a fifth-through-eighth-grade configuration, and close an elementary school.

Under both redistricting options, 137 middle school students would be moved, with the second scenario creating the need for 73 additional elementary school children to switch schools.

The first option would result in almost three fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) staffing positions at the middle schools by the 2021-22 school year, according to Dr. Baldwin, while the second would eliminate six and one-half FTEs.

Wild card

Both options presented Monday — the kindergarten-through-sixth-grade model and Scotts Ridge as a single-grade building for sixth graders — seemed to draw favor from board members because they allow the district to keep all six elementary schools open in preparation for a projected enrollment rebound in 2021.

Board member David Cordisco posed questions about enrollment projections. What if the five- to 10-year projections are off? Should the board base its final decision on how space is currently underutilized, specifically at Scotts Ridge and at Barlow Mountain and Ridgebury elementary schools, or continue to use a more long-term scope for enrollment?

The questions led to a split in philosophy between those who believe a school closure, if voted on, should be treated as a permanent decision and those who believe a school closure should be considered temporary.

“Reopening the school shouldn’t affect our current discussion,” Cordisco said. “It’s too much of a wild card. …

“What if enrollment keeps declining and reverses what it’s supposed to be doing? What if people keep flocking from the state, then what happens?” he asked. “We have to be prudent and focus on three to four years. Who knows what changes, good or bad, might come over the next decade.”

Board member Mike Taylor championed a policy that wouldn’t “kick the can down the road” for future boards to decide what the necessary guidelines were to reopen a closed elementary school, in case of a “good” outcome where enrollment rebounds earlier and increases faster.

“Our forecasts for the next three to four years out aren’t that good, but we would have lost an elementary school already if that was our standard,” Taylor said.

“I feel uncomfortable with a three-year window,” said board member Doug SIlver.

Class sizes

Whichever way the projected enrollment goes — up or down — board chair Fran Walton said the board should remain steadfast with its current class size guidelines, which cap kindergarten and first grade classrooms at 21 students, second grade rooms at 24 students, and third through fifth at 25 students.

She told the board that any decision it makes should focus on maintaining smaller-sized classes at the elementary level.

“We need to deliver what we told people we were striving for,” she said.

Silver, referencing the state-imposed 2.5% spending cap for municipal budget increases that hung over the meeting, said the board might not have an option when it comes to class sizes.

“It’s my least favorite thing to talk about, but it would be irresponsible of us not to keep it in front of us,” he said. “I don’t see how we take this off the table.”

Cordisco agreed.

“We’ve been dancing around these issues for a long time,” Cordisco said. “That luxury doesn’t exist anymore. We’re facing too much community pressure and budgetary pressure.”