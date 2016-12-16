School start times: Board to survey students, staff

After months of public comments and petitioning for the health of Ridgefield students, the Board of Education initiated a “project map” at its meeting Monday night that will help administrators determine if implementing a change to school start times is both desired and feasible.

The first step in the outline — creating a revised transportation schedule with the high school starting at 8:30 a.m. and determining its financial impact — is already underway between business manager Paul Hendrickson and transportation director Rick Lupinacci, according to Superintendent Karen Baldwin, and the next piece of the puzzle will begin next month, when a survey is developed for students, staff and parents.

“It’s quite complex if we want to do this well,” said Dr. Baldwin, revealing a 10-step project map to the board that includes sending out the surveys no later than March 1.

“We need to be responsive to the entire shareholder group — not just high school parents. We need to survey parents at all three levels, and get feedback from all our students and staff. …

“It’s a great deal of work that needs to be done in addition to figuring out the bus route and transportation schedule.”

Earlier in the meeting, eight residents spoke in favor of later school start times — adding to the list of more than 30 residents who spoke at earlier board meetings.

“Sleep deprivation is a form of torture,” said Tara Butzbaug, who grew up in Wilton and recently moved to Ridgefield.

She told the board that she has two nieces at the high school, along with several other nieces and nephews who attended neighboring schools, and that they share a universal complaint about getting up early.

“All nine teens say the same thing: We don’t get enough sleep,” Butzbaug told the board.

“This decision could help limit obesity, fight off drug and alcohol addiction, and reduce anxiety,” she said. “If you could do this, why wouldn’t you?”

Dr. Lisa Ipp, who works as an adolescent specialist, said she rarely sees a medical issue that’s as straightforward as starting school later.

“All the evidence points in one direction,” she said, noting that a later start at the high school could also limit car accidents and produce better grades.

Colleen Broderick, who founded the Ridgefield chapter of Start School Later and started a petition that’s collected 807 signatures, asked for the 20-plus people in the room attending specifically for later start times to stand up.

“We want you to see us, we want you to hear us,” she said.

Two elementary parents, Gigi Christell and Jennifer Meres, offered their perspective on the matter — signaling that the issue affects more than middle school and high school parents.

“We want to see it now, not later,” said Christell.

“We want you to listen to what this segment of the school population has to say,” Meres added. “We’re very much in support of this effort and we have the foresight to know that it will affect our families soon enough.”

The two most personal anecdotes came from Meredith Harris and Angela Tzamouranis, who talked of their children being stressed and sick from lack of sleep.

“My 12-year-old daughter has migraines from stress that’s outside of her control,” Harris said. “And you have the power to lower kids’ stress by increasing their sleep.”

Tzamouranis said she’s had to take her daughter, a junior at RHS, to the doctor several times already this year because of swollen glands.

“All she does is study,” she said. “She goes to bed around 12:30-12:45 and wakes up at 5:45. … She stops for dinner and functions the rest of the way on four or five hours.”

Bye-bye buses?

Board Chair Fran Walton, facing the state-imposed 2.5% municipal spending cap for the 2017-18 school budget, wanted to make sure the change was financially feasible, while board member Mike Taylor wondered about the traffic problems at the high school’s campus if its start time were to align with Scotts Ridge Middle School.

What drew the most conversation during the hour-plus dialogue, though, was the low ridership at the high school level — only 40% of the high school buses are estimated to be running at capacity, and how it could be used to the district’s benefit.

Assistant Superintendent Kim Beck proposed eliminating some buses to offset any costs associated with making the switch to later start times.

“This level of inefficiency can’t exist in transportation,” said board member Doug Silver, who voiced displeasure with the high volume of empty buses.

Board member David Cordisco said reducing the number of buses could increase ride times, which could further decrease the number of riders.

Hendrickson suggested the easiest way financially to make the change, without reducing the number of buses, was to swap the high school with the two middle schools — an idea that’s been proposed over the years but has received opposition from middle school parents as recently as this year.

“Is the cost of this so significant that we’re not willing to follow medical advice?” asked Silver, drawing applause from the room. “And if so, why? We’re going to have to explain that to a lot of people. …

“We’re not following what is the science, and that to me is hard. We have to make a heck of an argument in the opposite direction. The cost must be so unbelievably substantial that we can’t do it.”

Silver asked that the board come up with a dollar amount to show that the cost to changing start times is prohibitive under the district’s current financial situation.

“What’s our marker, where we going to go from there? How much is too much?” he said.