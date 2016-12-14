Ridgefield beats Warde to win Masuk tourney title

Just two games into the season, the Ridgefield High girls basketball team has already given a glimpse of what opponents can expect this winter: To struggle scoring points.

Two days after holding Masuk under 40 points, the Tigers did the same against a highly regarded Fairfield Warde team. Ridgefield limited the Mustangs to just 10 first-half points en route to a 53-39 victory in the championship game of the Masuk Tip-Off Tournament Wednesday night in Monroe.

“We have tough practices and we feel like we can challenge every team,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo. “We may not have the best players, but we have the best athletes. We’re going to be aggressive and go after every team.”

Warde, which was ranked among the state’s top-10 teams entering the season, lost one of its best players, center Shania Osborne, to a knee injury early in the game. Osborne returned but then had to leave for good after aggravating her injury.

The Tigers led 12-6 at the end of the opening quarter and then outscored Warde, 19-4, in the second quarter to go ahead 31-10 at halftime. The Mustangs closed within 11 points early in the final quarter but could not make a serious run.

Senior guard Grace Goodwin scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Ridgefield. Goodwin, who had 16 points in a 55-32 win over Masuk in the opening round, was named the tournament’s MVP.

Point guard Julia Middlebrook added nine points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Tigers and joined Goodwin on the All-Tournament team.

Meaghan O’Hara contributed 10 points, five rebounds and four steals for Ridgefield, while Elizabeth Middlebrook had eight points and eight rebounds. Caroline Curnal supplied six points and a team-high 11 rebounds, and Claire Middlebrook rounded out the scoring with five points.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.