Main Street realignment: State presents fourth plan

A fourth plan to improve Main Street — shoulders on each side of the road to accommodate bikers, wider streets that would enable parallel parking, and a sensory median that would alert drivers of the village’s only non-synchronized crosswalk — was met with a tepid reaction from town officials, local merchants and residents at a special meeting that members of the state Department of Transportation hosted Thursday, Dec. 8, in Town Hall’s lower level conference room.

The two-hour presentation included a review of the state’s third concept, which about 20 Ridgefielders heard in July and a six-person committee has been evaluating, and the new plan estimated to cost $2.8 million.

“Overall, four is a better plan for corridor — it accommodates bicyclists, reduces driveway conflicts and removes vehicle conflicts that occur on the roadway,” said Sal Aresco, the project’s engineer.

Compared to the third proposed idea, which was estimated to cost $2.4 million and was presented alongside two other concepts in July, Aresco said the new plan would allow Main Street to keep one additional parking spot (44 total rather than 43), but would result in one fewer tree. The tree would be removed during road-widening construction and replaced at a later date.

The part of the village being studied — from Prospect Street down to Governor Street, including intersections at Bailey Avenue, Catoonah Street, and Big Shop Lane — currently has 54 parking spots and 54 trees, according to Aresco.

Residents and business owners shared concerns about the proposal, specifically with the reduction in spaces and the removal of trees — even if they were going to be replaced eventually.

They also didn’t favor the idea of adding bike lanes between Prospect and Governor or the proposed median at the crosswalk outside the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance at 444 Main Street.

“Residents don’t want Main Street to look like a state highway,” said Helen Dimos, who said she supported any effort that increased foot traffic and shopping downtown.

“This is better for cars and worse for pedestrians,” she said. “We’re facilitating cars moving through town, not making the ambiance better for pedestrians.”

Syncing the lights

Main Street merchant Wayne Addessi, owner of Addessi Jewelers, was also critical of the presentation, specifically how much time was spent talking about trees.

“A little too much talk about trees and not enough on the meat of the issues,” he told The Press Friday, Dec. 9. “Traffic light synchronization is key, and I never did get an answer to my question on how they believe it won’t help while at the same time they did not know if we are synced or not. Not a good sign.”

Addessi also panned any plans to widen Main Street, “turning it into a speedway,” and said that no parking spaces should be removed.

Traffic calming device

As for the crosswalk median, which Aresco had highlighted in orange on his map, Dimos suggested the state create warning signals instead, or at least use cobblestone material that fits in with the character of Ridgefield.

“It needs to be stated: You’re entering a village, drive in a different way,” she said. “Nobody wants anything that’s painted.”

Rebecca Mucchetti, the current chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, attended the meeting last week after months of working on the unnamed, six-person committee that includes Billy Craig of Downtown Ridgefield, Dan O’Brien of the Ridgefield Historical Society, Tree Warden John Pinchbeck, Ursula Hanavan of Interiors & Designs by Ursula, and Charles Robbins, special adviser to First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

She said that the median wouldn’t necessarily have a color or paint.

“It’s a traffic-calming device that doesn’t necessarily have to be bright … it could be a cobblestone pattern,” she said. “What the state’s trying to do is get the driver’s attention through something sensory — that they can feel when they drive over it. …

“It’s supposed to be calming: You don’t see it, you feel it.”

Mucchetti said she was in favor of anything that preserves the character of the downtown area.

“It’s something you can’t replicate,” she said.

“It’s incredibly beautiful to walk down and look at our Main Street, so when you talk about removing trees, everybody’s blood pressure goes up.”

Robbins, who has been tasked with getting the committee together to review the most recent proposal, told The Press Friday that the goal is to have another meeting in the next couple of weeks.

“The goal is to have us weigh option four and compare it to option three while the presentation is still fresh in everybody’s mind,” Mucchetti said.