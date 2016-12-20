Passing Fall: Library tapestry depicts foggy Ridgefield morning

Traveling across the Atlantic Ocean from Sweden and featuring around 300 different colors, “Passing Fall” — the tapestry that welcomes guests in the lobby of the Ridgefield Library — has found a home in the town it depicts.

Tapestry artist and Ridgefield resident Helena Hernmarck designed the image based on a photograph she took at her North Salem Road home one foggy fall morning decades ago. In the fall of 2014, the work was hand-woven in Smedjebacken, Sweden, and exhibited in the Meken art gallery before making its way to Ridgefield.

“The photo was a quintessential fall morning where there was this blue-ish steam coming off our stairwell, near our garden,” said Hernmarck, a Swedish native who moved to the United States in 1975 with her husband, industrial designer Niels Diffrient.

Hernmarck routinely draws inspiration from her 14-acre property that contains the studio her husband designed in 1982 and today features a “wall of yarn” that includes 2,000 different colors.

“When we first moved here in 1980, we lived in the house on Main Street that faces the fountain,” Hernmarck recalled. “We watched the fountain get hit several times late at night.”

Diffrient passed away in July 2013, but was very productive working into in his 70s and 80s — a legacy his wife has carried on despite having an accomplished career as a textile artist that began back in Stockholm in the early 1960s and continued upon her arrival in Montreal in 1964, where she lived for nearly a decade.

“As you get older, the more and more you get interrupted,” she said about her current tapestry-making process. “It’s more difficult to stay on something that requires a different state of mind — a complete and total focus.”

Hernmarck’s work has been mounted around the world, including The Museum at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in New York, the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle in the city, JPMorgan Chase Bank in Houston, the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, and the Weyerhaeuser Co. in Tacoma, Wash. And now, the Ridgefield Library.

“It was the most obvious choice,” she said. “I came in to visit the new building and thought they needed something for the entrance, and this was the right size, the right color, and the right seam.”

For Mary Rindfleisch, the library’s assistant director, the opportunity to share company with some of the world’s most famous museums, businesses and public places was too good to pass up.

And, of course, the library needed to fill the white space in the lobby that its leadership noticed immediately upon the library’s re-opening in the fall of 2014, around the same time “Passing Fall” was making its debut in Sweden.

“We saw the blueprint of the new building before we moved in, but we didn’t really get to see the space until we walked into the building, and that’s when we noticed the space on the stairway right away,” Rindfleisch said. “There was this white wall there and all of these windows with great light, and we thought we needed a tapestry to fill it, but that was three weeks before our grand re-opening. There just wasn’t enough time then.”

Hernmarck said her textile work is typically displayed in lobbies, like her 1992 piece “Springtime” that hangs in the Bank of America lobby in Atlanta or her 2004 fabric work “Seven Tulips” that’s displayed in Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood, N.J.

“Sometimes they last much longer than the buildings,” she said. “Some of these pieces really do have an afterlife …

“They’re not made fast,” she said. “But they’re made to last.”

While “Passing Fall” started out overseas, the tapestry has found its final destination here in Ridgefield.

With an abundance of colors that range to highlight the multiple dimensions of fall in New England, the piece is purposefully woven out of focus.

“It’s a blur of color, and that’s what I like about it — it’s pointillistic,” said Hernmarck, who derives a lot of her work from the local environment, whether it’s in her Ridgefield garden, the harbors of Boston, or a waterfall in her native Sweden.

“No one color is right — that’s why you use many,” she said. “You blend and you mix them. … It’s a way to express yourself and it’s a way to create something new with each composition.”