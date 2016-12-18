Pietrangelo and Bergman are wed

Krista Pietrangelo and Artis Bergman were married May 15 in a ceremony and reception at The Inn at Longshore in Westport. The two met in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Pietrangelo is the daughter of Charles and Diana Pietrangelo of Old Sib Road, and a 2000 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Villanova University in 2004 and a master of arts in public policy from George Washington University in 2006.

Bergman, the son of Gerald and Denise Bergman of Cambridge, Mass., is a 2001 graduate of Cambridge Rindge High School. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Vassar College in 2005 and a master’s in social sciences research from the University of Chicago in 2006.

The bride’s attendants included her sister, Carla Sproge of Baltimore, as matron-of-honor, and her four nieces, 12-year-old twins Ella and Rosa Pietrangelo of Hackensack, N.J., and 9-year-old Mia Sproge of Baltimore, as junior bridesmaids, and 7-year-old Lily Sproge of Baltimore as flower girl.

The ceremony was conducted outdoors, overlooking the Sound, by Elisa Chase, a non-denominational wedding celebrant, and featured an original poem written for the couple by Denise Bergman and read by the author.

The newlyweds honeymooned on Block Island following the reception, and spent two weeks traveling in Italy in October. With similar interests in social policy issues, both are employed in the nonprofit field in New York City. They will continue to make their home in Brooklyn.