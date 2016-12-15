Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- The school board cut a list of seven school closing and redistricting scenarios down to three Monday night — and then added two more options that will be evaluated and brought back to them Jan. 9.
- The fire department is not using hydrants around town as a means for water conservation while the state deals with a continuing drought.
- Main Street might get a face lift, but not quite the kind that state engineers proposed last Thursday to a room full of 30 people.
- Speaking of Main Street, tree work last week got The Press thinking if the men in hard hats have helped lessen the frequency of power outages in town. After major storms in 2011 and 2012, Eversource says the bucket trucks have helped — and that they’re here to stay.
- Heading into budget season, the school board is at full strength again following two resignation letters from long-time members.
- That wasn’t the only news coming from Monday night’s meeting. The district is going forward with a “project map” to start schools later. The first step: surveying parents, students, and staff.
- Scammers faking to be Comcast employees have gotten on the police department’s radar. The cops advice to residents? Don’t give away any personal information over the phone.
- The fire department has two new lieutenants.
- Ridgefield’s bravest were also in the headlines this week as the annual Santa-in-a-fire-truck fundraiser kicked off Saturday.
- Also happening last Saturday: a pep rally on Main Street for the high school’s football team, which lost to Darien in the state finals, 28-7.
- Now that the fall sports season is officially over, the sports section is full of team previews for boy’s and girl’s basketball, boy’s hockey, and wrestling.
