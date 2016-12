Ridgefield BandJam 2017, in its eighth year at the Ridgefield Playhouse, is now accepting entries from middle and high school rock musicians.

The deadline is Saturday, Feb. 25. Live tryouts for the 16 semi-finalist bands will take place March 13-14. Finalists will compete on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m.

To enter, visit Ridgefieldbandjam.com