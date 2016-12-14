Fountain Music Series Christmas concert is Friday

The annual Christmas concert of the Fountain Music Series will take place Friday evening, Dec. 16, at 7:30 at First Congregational Church.

The featured work will be Part II of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, which consists of six cantatas, one to be sung on each of the church festivals between Christmas and Epiphany. The work will be sung in English by the church’s concert choir accompanied by a 17-piece professional baroque ensemble with organ. Soloists will be the church’s four choral interns from Western Connecticut State University.

The group will also perform choruses from Messiah, including Glory to God and Hallelujah, and the opening three movements of Mendelssohn’s Christus.

The Celebration Ringers, the church’s five-octave handbell ensemble, will play three works for handbells and Choirchimes before the audience is asked to help close the program singing John Goss’s hymn See, Amid the Winter’s Snow.

For more information, visit the church website at firstcongregational.com or call the church office at 203-438-8077.