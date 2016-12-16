The Ridgefield Press

St. Stephen’s concert features adult, youth choirs, orchestra

By The Ridgefield Press on December 16, 2016 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

The St. Stephen’s Festival Choir at a recent rehearsal. First row, from left: Jeannette LaForte, Nancy Brandt, Barbara Lawrence, Lydia Toperzer, Connie Donohue, Isabel Forbes, Glenys Burton, Nancy Algire, and Kathleen Haavarsen; second row: Scott Toperzer (conductor), Richard Cutting, Claire Simard, Erika Hagan, Sarah Blandford, Victoria Secunda, Jane Mears, Cathy Norgauer, Karen Brotherhood; third row: Jack Herr, Christopher O’Neill, Charles Prescott, Louise Klump, Michael Forbes, Thomas Carr, Arno Steinig (organist), John Brotherhood. Missing: Linda Berry, Thomas Figgatt, Margaret Mack, Jason Thomas, and Stephen Zimmerman.

The St. Stephen’s Festival Choir at a recent rehearsal. First row, from left: Jeannette LaForte, Nancy Brandt, Barbara Lawrence, Lydia Toperzer, Connie Donohue, Isabel Forbes, Glenys Burton, Nancy Algire, and Kathleen Haavarsen; second row: Scott Toperzer (conductor), Richard Cutting, Claire Simard, Erika Hagan, Sarah Blandford, Victoria Secunda, Jane Mears, Cathy Norgauer, Karen Brotherhood; third row: Jack Herr, Christopher O’Neill, Charles Prescott, Louise Klump, Michael Forbes, Thomas Carr, Arno Steinig (organist), John Brotherhood. Missing: Linda Berry, Thomas Figgatt, Margaret Mack, Jason Thomas, and Stephen Zimmerman.

St. Stephen’s Festival Choir and Choristers, 44 adult and young singers, will perform Once in Royal David’s City in candlelight procession to open the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church annual Carols by Candlelight concert Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. The concert, held in the church, will also include the Connecticut Chamber Players, a 28-piece orchestra. Scott Toperzer will conduct. 

Carols by Candlelight will feature works of George Frederich Handel, including six choruses from Messiah, as well as traditional anthems, carols and scripture readings.

The concert will highlight the St. Stephen’s Choristers, 15 young singers in third grade through high school. They will perform their own pieces as well as solo verses in traditional carols and narrator and angel voices in Messiah.   

Among the choruses from Messiah will be And the glory of the Lord, O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion, and the sublime Worthy is the Lamb. One chorus, How Beautiful are the Feet of Him, will be the version performed at the premiere of the work in 1742 in Dublin.

The evening will conclude with the glorious Amen, the final chorus of Messiah.

There is no charge for admission, though donations will be accepted.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post TV Movie Menu: Start with Apollo 13 or It's A Wonderful Life Next Post Green Maid Organics, Pure Bar leave town
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress