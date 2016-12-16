St. Stephen’s concert features adult, youth choirs, orchestra

St. Stephen’s Festival Choir and Choristers, 44 adult and young singers, will perform Once in Royal David’s City in candlelight procession to open the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church annual Carols by Candlelight concert Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. The concert, held in the church, will also include the Connecticut Chamber Players, a 28-piece orchestra. Scott Toperzer will conduct.

Carols by Candlelight will feature works of George Frederich Handel, including six choruses from Messiah, as well as traditional anthems, carols and scripture readings.

The concert will highlight the St. Stephen’s Choristers, 15 young singers in third grade through high school. They will perform their own pieces as well as solo verses in traditional carols and narrator and angel voices in Messiah.

Among the choruses from Messiah will be And the glory of the Lord, O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion, and the sublime Worthy is the Lamb. One chorus, How Beautiful are the Feet of Him, will be the version performed at the premiere of the work in 1742 in Dublin.

The evening will conclude with the glorious Amen, the final chorus of Messiah.

There is no charge for admission, though donations will be accepted.