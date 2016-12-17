Looking Back: Affordables are popular, loitering law, not so much

Halpin Court, a privately developed affordable housing complex built 25 years ago, was a new home to 25 residents, the Dec. 19, 1991, Press reported.

The project on Halpin Lane off Prospect Ridge was built on town-owned land by the Nolan brothers of Danbury, using federal aid to keep rents down. Some 75 people applied for units. Of the 25 selected, 17 had connections with Ridgefield.

Because of a complaint, Mike Pontello’s handmade holiday bear decorations were removed from various locations along Main Street. Some people were outraged at the action, including Charles Knoche, who, along with others such as John Frey, Lou Fossi and Robert Blaisdell, signed a letter saying the town’s “other 21,000 residents [should] be allowed to enjoy the efforts of Mike Pontello. No other single citizen has shown the same care for our lovely Main Street and sought to add to its beautification the way Mike has.”

The police department budget called for adding seven more officers to the force of 37. According to Chief Thomas Rotunda, the FBI recommended 44 officers for a town of Ridgefield’s size.

Lois Street interviewed 16-year-old student John Maly, son of James and Carol Maly of Mimosa Circle, who was the SysOp of a BBS (bulletin board system) operated from a computer in his bedroom. Called The Dark Side, the BBS had more than 800 followers, who connected using modems. It offered more than 150 downloadable games and other software, 150 message boards on a wide variety of topics, and the ability for two people logged on at the same time to “chat” with one another.

George and Gyda Harrison were the new owners of Ridgefield Photo Shop, which they bought from Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Korker.

50 years ago

Voters at a Town Meeting turned down a proposed loitering law, aimed at dispersing teenagers in the center of town, the Dec. 22, 1966, Press reported. The vote was 59-48. “The main arguments against the ordinance were that it would not solve whatever problems Ridgefield has with teenagers and that enforcing it would create more disharmony between teenagers and the police and among adults,” The Press said.

Maren Sirene was Junior Prom queen. Her escort was Andrew Gaeta.

The town’s cozy and comfortable appearance were two of the characteristics that caused Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lecher to move from Norwalk to a new home that Mr. Lecher built on Rising Ridge Road. Mr. Lecher was both a technical writer and a home builder.

Paced by the shooting of Bob Donahue and the hard rebounding of Dennis Moylan and Tom Egan, St. Mary’s basketball team won its first game of the season against St. Joseph’s of Danbury, 65-40.—J.S.