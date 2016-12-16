Natalie Kennedy hosts public skating

Natalie Kennedy of Ridgefield, a student at Immaculate High School in Danbury and a young ambassador for the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, is hosting a Christmas public skating for charity night at the Danbury Ice Arena, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8:10 to 10:10.

The public skate event will benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Kennedy has been involved with the Garden of Dreams since 2009, when she was recovering from childhood cancer. “I’m so happy to be able to give back to the Garden of Dreams Foundation. They are an amazing organization and they bring a lot of joy and happiness to kids going through really tough times.”

Price of admission is $10. Guests wearing a Santa hat will get a free raffle ticket. Additional tickets are available for purchase with each paid admission and other raffle prizes will be available.

Danbury Ice Arena is at 1 Independence Way.