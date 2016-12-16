Pigs aren’t in Ridgebury farm plans as $1 lease goes to voters Monday

Pigs! Pigs in Ridgebury?

Sheep, goats, llamas, cattle — a variety of animals have passed summer days on the town’s former McKeon farm property, under arrangements between the town and a couple of different farmers. But the thought of pigs being kept on the Ridgebury property, not far from subdivisions and million-dollar homes, sent a ripple of concern through a public hearing last week on a proposed lease of the farmland — though First Selectman Rudy Marconi did manage to calm fears of a porcine invasion.

Voters will get a chance to say yes or no to the proposed lease at a town meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the town hall’s large lower-level conference room.

The agreement would lease 15 acres of the town’s 42 acres of pasture and orchard, between Ridgebury and Old Stagecoach roads, to Whitney Freeman of Henny Penny Farm, which is a little farther north on Ridgebury Road. The lease would be for five years, at $1 a year.

The notion of pigs at the property — something Freeman hasn’t proposed — was actually introduced into the discussion at the Dec. 7 hearing by Marconi, when he gave a hypothetical example in response to a question about wording in the lease.

“Tenant is hereby granted permission to graze a maximum of 30 sheep, 10 goats and two llamas,” the lease says. “No other livestock shall be permitted hereunder, except with consent of the landlord.”

John Collins of Langstroth Drive asked about the procedures involved.

“Suppose Henny Penny Farm wanted to raise pigs. They’d have to come to the town,” Marconi said.

And this started it. The hypothetical example brought some chuckles right away, but later came back into the discussion.

“To myself, pigs are not a joke,” said one Ridgebury Road neighbor.

Marconi assured the hearing that if any significant changes were proposed to the lease conditions, town officials — the Conservation Commission, or the selectmen — would not approve them without consulting the neighborhood.

“All neighbors would be notified, and we’d definitely want your input,” Marconi said.

John Katz, a Ridgebury Road neighbor, is also co-owner with other family members of the former “farmer’s house” of the McKeon dairy farm, which is virtually surrounded by land that’s part of the lease. He offered some historical perspective.

“There were hogs on the property for several years,” Katz said, “and I don’t think they annoyed anybody.”

The town’s 42 acres were purchased 16 years ago for about $3.4 million, when the McKeon property was being subdivided and townspeople didn’t want to see what many viewed as the last working farm in town being turned into building lots. Most of the remaining property — including the main house and barn east of Old Stagecoach Road — was sold to a private buyer who made it into a showplace horse farm.

The 15-acre lease that will come before Monday’s town meeting was initially put forward by the Conservation Commission, which oversees town open space land. The lease was subsequently approved by the Board of Selectmen and sent to voters who will decide on it at Monday’s town meeting.

The lease will aid Freeman’s efforts to get a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to drill a well to provide water for animals that graze there, seasonally — Freeman’s sheep, goats and llama and Hans Williams’ cattle. They’ve been drinking water provided as a favor from the nearby house owned by Mr. Katz and his family — an arrangement discussed in the lease, though Katz has an out-clause in view of the drought.

Among the requirements of Freeman as tenant are that she maintain electric fencing around grazing areas, maintain her livestock “using organic farming principles” and “preserve natural grassland” and also “provide goats to control invasive plants along fences and stone walls.”

There was a little other discussion at the hearing.

The Conservation Commission, which has jurisdiction over town space land, is committed to helping pay for the well drilling if the cost exceeds what Freeman gets in the grant. Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark wondered if there should be a stated maximum the Conservation Commission would spend.

“We didn’t feel we needed a maximum number,” said Jim Coyle of the Conservation Commission.

He said the commission had gotten a “ballpark” idea of what the drilling project should cost.

“You drill a well until you hit water,” Marconi said. “Some in Ridgebury I know of are 600 feet.”

The contract actually stipulates a “goal” of seven gallons a minute, and if that is not reached by drilling to 400 feet, and then to 600 feet, in both instances further work “must be agreed to by the Conservation Commission.”

Chris McQuilkin of Nod Road wondered what the lease would mean for a hiking trail that’s currently on the open space land. A map provided shows a portion of the loop trail going through a small part of the proposed lease area.

Town Attorney David Grogins, however, replied that the lease would not pose a problem for hikers.

“That trail is outside, the trail is off limits,” Grogins said.

McQuilkin was generally supportive of the lease to Freeman’s farm.

“I love the idea,” he said. “I love seeing the animals up there.”