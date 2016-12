Quiet Christmas, a service of comfort and peace at the First Congregational Church, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.

Quiet Christmas provides a hushed and candlelit sanctuary, with gentle music, for prayer and meditation, and the opportunity to light a candle in memory or honor of someone or of a personal hope.

For more information, call 203-438-8077, or visit the website at firstcongregational.com