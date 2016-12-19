Re-enactors seek Battle of Ridgefield tour guides

The Battle of Ridgefield Re-enactment Committee is looking for tour guides for April 29, 2017.

The tour will go from Casagmo to Keeler Tavern and tell what went on at various locations. Each tour will be an hour down Main Street, with tours being held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. T

he actual battle will take place between noon and 2 p.m. Those interested in being trained as tour guides and being a part of this project may contact Dr. Darla Shaw at [email protected] or 203-438-5441.