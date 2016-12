Boy Scout Troop 116 will be picking up Christmas trees and recycling them again this holiday season.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Scouts will pick up trees and take them to the town dump for recycling. In the spring, the mulch is used for landscaping around Main Street and elsewhere in town.

Sign up online at ridgefieldtroop116.com, via email to [email protected] or by calling 203-403-7116.