The Ridgefield Guild of Artists 12th annual Festive Home continues until Dec. 23 at the Guild’s barn at 34 Halpin Lane. The annual holiday emporium offers gifts, holiday décor, handmade jewelry, stoneware, knitwear, and hostess gift items.

The barn also has member artwork for sale, priced from $50 and up, as well as gift certificates for membership or classes.

Shopping hours are Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 to 5. For more information, call 203-438-8863 or visit rgoa.org