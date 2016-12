The Rotary’s 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield will be at the Community Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, with two sessions, 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

More than 30 local restaurants and merchants participated last year, with more expected in 2017.

In the 17 years of the event, 5,600-plus attendees have donated more than $375,000 to a variety of organizations, including the RHS Interact Club and the Ridgefield Prevention Council.