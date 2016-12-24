Happening: Photoshop classes at continuing education

Photoshop Elements Phase 2 is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class for people who have had an introductory Photoshop Elements class in the past. Participants will explore more advanced creative capabilities and learn how to eliminate unwanted objects, improve portraits, replace colors, and colorize an entire image. The instructor projects from a Windows laptop. Participants may bring their own laptops or use one that is provided. Instructor Michael Serao has taught many Photoshop and photography classes. Class meets on Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 17 and 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. ($122) at the Venus Building (old high school). Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

