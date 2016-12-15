The Ridgefield Press

ROARings: Attention-loving Lou

By The Ridgefield Press on December 15, 2016 in Columns, Happenings · 0 Comments

Lou.

Lou.

Our adult cat room has gotten a new dose of exuberance with the addition of Lou, the 4-month-old classic tabby. Two things you will notice about him are his striking gray-and-black markings and that sweet twinkle in his eye. He missed having his siblings around, so now he has a chance to stretch his little legs and play with some new friends. He is a big fan of wands and toys to chase.

Lou can purr up a storm, loves to cuddle, and likes to view the world from someone’s shoulder. He was fostered in a wonderful home and looks forward to a warm and loving family of his very own.

Because he was by himself for a short time, Lou needs a bit of help in learning the best way to use his paws when playing with people. He’s so smart that it will just take a short time for him to get the hang of it. He has been neutered and is up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations.

To learn about open hours, adoptable cats and dogs, and volunteering opportunities, visit roar-ridgefield.org

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Main Street realignment: State presents fourth plan
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress