ROARings: Attention-loving Lou

Our adult cat room has gotten a new dose of exuberance with the addition of Lou, the 4-month-old classic tabby. Two things you will notice about him are his striking gray-and-black markings and that sweet twinkle in his eye. He missed having his siblings around, so now he has a chance to stretch his little legs and play with some new friends. He is a big fan of wands and toys to chase.

Lou can purr up a storm, loves to cuddle, and likes to view the world from someone’s shoulder. He was fostered in a wonderful home and looks forward to a warm and loving family of his very own.

Because he was by himself for a short time, Lou needs a bit of help in learning the best way to use his paws when playing with people. He’s so smart that it will just take a short time for him to get the hang of it. He has been neutered and is up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations.

