Georgie Brennan releases new album

Ridgefield singer-songwriter Georgie Brennan released a new album, Fortify, on Dec. 1 featuring 12 new singles. Brennan has been working on this album from his Ridgefield home since 2014. This is his fourth original release and it is available at most digital music stores, including iTunes, Amazon and Google Plus.

Brennan began writing original music when he was 16. While attending Xavier High School in New York City, he was exposed to blues, jazz and orchestral collaboration, and during his college years at St.John’s University, he began to play his original music over his college radio station, WSJU Radio.

When he graduated from college, he spent nearly seven years working at MTV Animation in New York City.

He has written more than 300 songs to date. He wrote the town anthem and produced the video for This Is My Ridgefield in 2013. He has composed two official school songs — one for Ridgefield Montessori School and one for Scotland Elementary School, as well as the Olympic tribute to Tucker West, Ridgefield luge Olympian.

Brennan has lived in Ridgefield since 2003 with his wife, Katie, a fourth grade teacher in Westchester. They have three children at Scotland Elementary: Connor, 9; Caroline, 9, and Caitlin, 7.

Brennan coaches Little League and girls softball, has worked with the Ridgefield Arts Council and RMAC, and teaches guitar in town.