Enchanted Garden is Nuts about the Nutcracker

Enchanted Garden School of Dance will perform its 14th annual Nuts About the Nutcracker Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon and 5 at Ridgefield High School. The cast features some 140 dancers, ages 5 through 18, from Ridgefield and neighboring communities.

Known as The Nutcracker with a twist and set to contemporary orchestrations, the show set in Ridgefield was conceived and choreographed by Enchanted Garden’s dance director, Jean Cobelli.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door or online: NutsAboutTheNutcracker.EventBrite.com. Proceeds benefit SPHERE.