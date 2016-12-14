The Ridgefield Press

Enchanted Garden is Nuts about the Nutcracker

By The Ridgefield Press on December 14, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Enchanted Garden School of Dance will perform its 14th annual Nuts About the Nutcracker Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon and 5 at Ridgefield High School. The cast features some 140 dancers, ages 5 through 18, from Ridgefield and neighboring communities.

Known as The Nutcracker with a twist and set to contemporary orchestrations, the show set in Ridgefield was conceived and choreographed by Enchanted Garden’s dance director, Jean Cobelli.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door or online: NutsAboutTheNutcracker.EventBrite.com. Proceeds benefit SPHERE.

Related posts:

  1. Enchanted Garden to perform Nutcracker

Tags: ,

Previous Post Coming chill prompts cold weather protocol from Malloy
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress