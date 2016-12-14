Andréa Barylak Lyons, 44, of Ridgefield CT, passed away on December 4, 2016. She was the loving wife of Gregory N. Lyons and Mother of Molly, 12 and Jack, 10

Andréa was born in Madison, Wisconsin on December 9, 1971; a daughter of Dr. Edward J and Mrs. Chrystina Zabrocky Barylak. Andréa spent most of her early life as a happy child in Manitowoc, WI. At Lincoln High School (Class of 1989), Andrea excelled academically while participating in dance, chorus, the Pom Pon squad and tennis team. She then attended the University of Chicago where she graduated with honors in 1993. While at U of C, Andréa earned a degree in Public Policy and was President of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 3 ½ years, Andréa had also previously lived in Canada, England, Plano, Texas and Chicago. She lived life at full speed and experienced more in her 44 years than most people experience in lives that last twice as long. A very successful salesperson in Texas at Sun Life, Andrea gave up her career to devote more of her time towards her greatest passion… her children. She would always volunteer at their schools, whether it be as PTA president, apple pie baker, or art room organizer. Having moved three times with small children, Andréa had honed the art of entering a new community and quickly building a strong network of friends/moms, so her family would be comfortable and supported. She was a fiercely loyal and loving friend who would often say what other people were thinking, but too afraid or embarrassed to say. Andrea took life by the horns, accepted all challenges head-on and refused to make excuses, even in the face of a terminal disease.

Andréa is survived by her husband of 14 years, Greg and their two children; Molly, 12 and Jack, 10. She is also survived by her parents; Dr. Edward J and Mrs. Chrystina Barylak, her grandmother Anna Zabrocky, as well as her brother, Toma Barylak, her sister, Tanya Barylak Wirht, and her brother-in-law Blake Wirht.

A Celebration of Andréa’s Life will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Ridgefield Community Center – Lounsbury House.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Andréa’s name to: Ridgefield Library (http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org/about/giveto_library/give_tribute.shtml) or The University of Chicago (give.uchicago.edu). Please put Andrea’s name in “Special Instructions” box.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.