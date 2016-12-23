Happening: Line dance begins in January

Line Dance for Fun and Exercise classes in Ridgefield Continuing Education start soon. Instructors Steve Parker and Ellen Russow have been line dancing for more than 20 years and have taught for 10. The class meets Wednesdays, Jan. 18 and 25 and Feb. 1, 8 and 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Farmingville School and costs $62. Students should bring a water bottle and wear leather or suede-soled shoes. Advance registration is required. Zumba, Body Precision, and 60-Minute Calorie Burner, Tai Chi, Yoga, and Pilates are available as well. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.



