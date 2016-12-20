The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Peace of mind, a great holiday gift

By The Ridgefield Press on December 20, 2016 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

What a great holiday gift — peace of mind. Last week I attended the official opening of the outpatient Therapy Center at the new RVNA building on Governor Street. Here are professionals who can help me with some misbehaving muscles. We toured a spectacular room full of machines for specifically focused, supervised rehab. It’s not just for muscles. Listed are programs for all kinds of therapy, including neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, speech therapy, swallowing therapy, help with dizziness, head trauma, joint replacement therapy, and recovery from strokes or surgery. Best of all, after a prescribed rehab program, patients can become members of Rehab by RVNA, and continue to use the facility during operating hours. Thanks, RVNA.

Josette Williams

