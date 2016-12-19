Letter: Mixed zoning not ‘what we had in mind’

To the Editor:

Note: The following letter was sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

We are writing to you regarding our opposition to the Mountainside application to amend the RAAA zoning regulation for the purpose of conducting a commercial enterprise on three Old West Mountain Road properties comprising 10 acres.

While our street address is on West Mountain Road, we are no more than 450 feet southwest from the Old West Mountain Road properties in question and would be affected by any activities creating noise and sight nuisances, people movement, etc., associated with a commercial facility on the property. In addition, mandatory federal and state regulations would be required to bring the planned facility into compliance creating more noise and sight nuisances that are not normally present in a residential zone.

A mixed zone neighborhood was not what we had in mind when we moved back to Ridgefield in 1979 from an earlier employer transfer to a southern state where zoning regulations were inconsistent and weak at best. We looked to Ridgefield (and still do) as a shining example of how to make zoning work for private home, business and commercial activities. And it has worked for this town as noted by its popularity as a place for families to move to, participate in and enjoy its outstanding way of life. We believe it is our elected and appointed officials’ responsibility to help maintain the town’s established character on a consistent basis by steering those who for their own gain would stray from existing regulations, and impress upon them the rules and regulations that the rest of us conform to and abide by.

It is our desire to maintain our way of life as well as protect our investment in this neighborhood offered by RAAA zoning by urging the Planning and Zoning Commission to decline the Mountainside application.

John and Susan Van Blarcom