Letter: False statements can become law

To the Editor:

In the GOP Viewpoint (Ridgefield Press, Dec. 8), Mr. Karsanidi again uses the usual inflammatory rhetoric to describe voter concerns about the presidential election as “shenanigans of the Democrats (and their Green surrogates), along with the crying and tantrums.” To make his point, he ends his column with an incorrectly “credited” quote to Albert Einstein without checking its validity, a quote not made by Einstein but used effectively by Alcoholics Anonymous (check the Internet). We have also heard many incorrect and false statements made by president-elect Donald Trump, again without any evidence of their validity.

Unless unchallenged these false statements become truths, these truths ideologies, and these ideologies even laws of the land. This is a dangerous practice by an ambitious president-elect. There are now serious concerns about his and his nominees’ dealings and conflicts with foreign countries, governments and corporations.

It is time for president-elect Trump to release his tax returns and a conflict of interest statement. Why has he not done this already? As Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers to oversee the occupation of Japan after World War II, General Douglas MacArthur wrote (Reminiscences 1964), “You do not become overnight the chief magistrate of a great state without many qualms unless your own egotistical vanity has made you a fool or a knave.”

PA Torzilli